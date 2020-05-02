Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Petroleum companies suspend petrol supply to pumps: APPRA

Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Petroleum companies suspend petrol supply to pumps: APPRA

People stand in a queue in Karachi May 1 as the government has reduced petrol prices in Pakistan for May on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority during the lockdown. Photo; Online

Petrol companies have suspended the supply of petrol to pumps across the country, All Pakistan Petroleum Retailer Association said in a statement Saturday.

Sumair Gulzar, the head of the association, said the companies don’t have petrol and diesel in their stock because they knew that the government was reducing the prices of petroleum products.

The APPRA head said the local refinery had suspended its operations because it didn’t have space for storage.

He, however, said that two ships carrying 60 tons of petrol and diesel each will reach Karachi today (Saturday) and Sunday. The situation will get better in a day or two, he added.

Pakistan
 
