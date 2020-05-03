Petroleum companies resume petrol supply to pumps in Karachi

Petroleum companies have resumed the supply of petrol to pumps in Karachi after more than 20 hours on Sunday.

Supply had been suspended due to a shortage in the reserves of petrol and diesel at companies and refineries across the country.

Following a decrease in fuel prices by the government, demand for the commodities had increased resulting in pumps running out almost immediately.

According to people, fuel had been previously available at PSO pumps only. After 20 hours, however, supply has gotten better and other pumps have also started selling petrol and diesel.