Peshawar man turns his home into a mini zoo,

He owns white lions, ponies and other exotic animals

He has built numerous enclosures at his residence where he houses adult lions, European ponies and black deer to name a few. Two of the seven lions he owns are white lions.

Gul fulfilled his wish to house the animals after acquiring a license from the government for which he pays an annual fee of Rs20,000.

He says the lions may be wild but his loving demanour with them keeps them tame and playful. "[Lions] never bite. At the most, they'll tear clothes," said Gul.

The animal lover wishes to bring even more animals to his home soon.