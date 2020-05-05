‘People afraid to get tested because of negative campaigning’

The Sindh government has taken timely decisions to curb the spread of coronavirus by increasing the number of daily corona tests, says the government’s spokesperson, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

He narrated a long list of the government’s efforts so far to deal with the virus at a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday.

He said Sindh established the country’s largest testing laboratory in Karachi with a daily testing capacity of 800. He claimed the capacity will be increased to 2,400.

The government official emphasised on social distance and the habit of wearing masks and staying home.

He said the government is offering a 90% free corona test. “Call the government helpline and get tested at home,” he said.

You can reach the helpline on these numbers: 021-99204452, 021-99206565 and 0316-0111712.

Sindh will purchase 250 disposable ventilators, Wahab said, adding that nothing can happen without criticism.

He said the government has a three-pronged strategy: tracing, testing and treatment.

Doctors deployed for screening at the Karachi airport have screened 64,000 people so far. “The whole world knows how things went wrong at the Taftan border at the airport. 1,388 visitors from Taftan have recovered and gone home,” he said.

He said that 5,102 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had been quarantined all over Sindh, while 4,355 members had tested negative.

He said that there was no cut in the health budget. “Health is the first priority of the Sindh government. There is no shortage of corona testing capacity. Due to the negative campaign, people are now afraid to undergo a corona test,” he said.