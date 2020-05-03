Sunday, May 3, 2020  | 9 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan’s most awaited cherry season is here!

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s most awaited cherry season is here!

File Photo

The time of the year most awaited by many people across Pakistan is finally here: the cherry season is back!

Grown in the northern areas, the fruit is one of the most loved by the people nation-wide.

With the arrival of summers, trees spread over 300 acres of land in Swat and Gilgit are ready with the fruit to be plucked out, packed and sent to cities.

According to farmers, more trees need to be cultivated in the area to meet the high demand. They have demanded the government provide them funds and facilities to increase production.

Another area where cherries are grown is Balochistan. The fruit possesses several health benefits.

Cherries grown in Pakistan are also exported the world over.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cherry swat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
cherries, Pakistan, export, Gilgit, Swat, Balochistan, summers, season, fruit, summers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.