Pakistan’s most awaited cherry season is here!

The time of the year most awaited by many people across Pakistan is finally here: the cherry season is back!

Grown in the northern areas, the fruit is one of the most loved by the people nation-wide.

With the arrival of summers, trees spread over 300 acres of land in Swat and Gilgit are ready with the fruit to be plucked out, packed and sent to cities.

According to farmers, more trees need to be cultivated in the area to meet the high demand. They have demanded the government provide them funds and facilities to increase production.

Another area where cherries are grown is Balochistan. The fruit possesses several health benefits.

Cherries grown in Pakistan are also exported the world over.