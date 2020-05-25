Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crosses 56,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surpassed 56,000 on Monday. A total of 1,648 cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours.

Thirty-four people succumbed to the deadly virus. The total number of active cases in the country is 37,700. On the other hand, so far, more than 17,000 people in the country defeated the virus and have gone back home.

Here is a breakdown of the number of cases reported by each area:

Islamabad: 1,641

Punjab: 19,557 (These are the old figures, we will update the count once the new cases are confirmed.)

Sindh: 22,491

Balochistan: 3,407

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 7,905

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 209

Gilgit Baltistan: 619

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh reported 443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Due to Eid holidays, only 1,852 tests were conducted in the province, whereas two patients passed away.

“The number of patients in a critical condition is 205,” Shah added.

Across the globe, the total coronavirus cases increased to 5,498,207, while 346,000 people lost their lives. America recorded more than 99,000 deaths, becoming the most affected country, according to figures by the John Hopkins University.

The US has also closed its borders with Brazil after the country became the world’s second major hotspot for coronavirus cases. It has recorded more than 360,000 cases and 22,000 deaths so far.

The UK, Italy, France and Spain have reported to be the worst-hit European countries.

China, where the virus was first reported, has confirmed zero local transmissions giving hope to other countries.