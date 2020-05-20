Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistani doctor dies of coronavirus in Abu Dhabi

Posted: May 20, 2020
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr Muhammad Usman. Photo: Gulf News

A Pakistani doctor, Mohammad Usman, has died of coronavirus in Abu Dhabi, the Gulf News reported.

He had been working in the UAE for 10 years. He contracted the virus while on the job and was admitted to a hospital after he developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr Usman breathed his last on Friday and was buried in Abu Dhabi on Monday. His body could not be flown back home due to COVID-19 guidelines that restrict repatriation of the bodies of coronavirus victims.

He worked as a general practitioner in a private clinic in Abu Dhabi. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Ghulam Dastgir confirmed the death of Dr Usman and paid him rich tribute.

“We are all sad [about] Dr Usman’s sudden death. He was a frontline soldier who dedicatedly performed his duty,” the ambassador said.

“He sacrificed his life while serving others. We are in touch with his family to provide any possible help.”

MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
