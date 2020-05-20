Pakistani doctor dies of coronavirus in Abu Dhabi

A Pakistani doctor, Mohammad Usman, has died of coronavirus in Abu Dhabi, the Gulf News reported.

He had been working in the UAE for 10 years. He contracted the virus while on the job and was admitted to a hospital after he developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr Usman breathed his last on Friday and was buried in Abu Dhabi on Monday. His body could not be flown back home due to COVID-19 guidelines that restrict repatriation of the bodies of coronavirus victims.

He worked as a general practitioner in a private clinic in Abu Dhabi. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Ghulam Dastgir confirmed the death of Dr Usman and paid him rich tribute.

“We are all sad [about] Dr Usman’s sudden death. He was a frontline soldier who dedicatedly performed his duty,” the ambassador said.

“He sacrificed his life while serving others. We are in touch with his family to provide any possible help.”