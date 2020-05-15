Pakistan to partially restore domestic flight operations from May 16

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has allowed airlines to operate domestic flights for five cities in the country.

Airlines will be able to operate domestic flights between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar airports, according to a NOTAM issued by the CAA Friday.

Chartered and cargo flights can also be operated for these cities.

The CAA said that flights could only be operated in accordance with established guidelines and SOPs.

Pakistan suspended the domestic flight operations on March 26. The measure was one of the several aimed at stopping the coronavirus spread.