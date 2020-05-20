Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations

In this file photo, Indian Army personnel patrolling along the Line of Control. (AFP)

Pakistan summoned on Wednesday a senior Indian diplomat to its Foreign Office to lodge protest over Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

At least three civilians, 18-year-old Karam Din, 20-year-old Muhammad Rizwan and 30-year-old Hafiz, were seriously injured due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked” firing by the Indian forces in the LoC’s Nakial sector on May 19, the Foreign Office said in its statement.

At least 36 people died due to Indian ceasefire violations in Azad Kashmir in April alone, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Foreign Office said that Indian border forces have been continuously targeting civilian population with “artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons”.

“In 2020, India has so far committed 1,101 ceasefire violations,” it added.

 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, Line of Control
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.