Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations

Pakistan summoned on Wednesday a senior Indian diplomat to its Foreign Office to lodge protest over Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

At least three civilians, 18-year-old Karam Din, 20-year-old Muhammad Rizwan and 30-year-old Hafiz, were seriously injured due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked” firing by the Indian forces in the LoC’s Nakial sector on May 19, the Foreign Office said in its statement.

At least 36 people died due to Indian ceasefire violations in Azad Kashmir in April alone, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Foreign Office said that Indian border forces have been continuously targeting civilian population with “artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons”.

“In 2020, India has so far committed 1,101 ceasefire violations,” it added.