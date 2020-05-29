Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan shoots down Indian spy quadcopter near LoC

Posted: May 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan shoots down Indian spy quadcopter near LoC

Indian quadcopter. Photo: ISPR FILE

Pakistan shot down on Friday an Indian spy quadcopter near the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, the spokesman for the Pakistani military said.

The Indian quadcopter entered the Pakistan side from the LoC’s Kanzalwan sector, Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Twitter.

It had intruded 700 metres into the Pakistani territory. Pakistan Army troops shot down the spy quadcopter in Nekrun Sector.

Such attempts by Indian security forces are not new. Pakistan has shot down Indian spy drones along the LoC in the past as well.

The heavily-militarised de-facto border separates Azad Kashmir from India-occupied Kashmir.

India Pakistan
 
