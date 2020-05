The Pakistan Army has shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in the Rakhchikri sector along the Line of Control.

According to ISPR Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar, the quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC.

He said intrusion by the Indian spying quadcopter is Saffron terrorism.

In a similar incident last month, an Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistani troops after it violated Pakistan’s airspace in the Sankh district.