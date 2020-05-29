Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan resumes international flight operations from May 30

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan resumes international flight operations from May 30

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has allowed both national and international airlines to operate outbound international flights from all major airports, except Gwadar and Turbat.

The aviation division spokesperson said in a statement that as per the decision of the government, outbound international flights, including scheduled, non-scheduled and charter flights, have been allowed with effect from midnight tonight.

The SOPs for outbound international flights have already been issued, the statement read, adding that airlines will be required to follow it and the SOPs of the destination country.

He said disinfection of aircrafts will be ensured and no congestion at airports shall be allowed.

Inbound travel will remain limited to special repatriation flights.

Pakistan
 
