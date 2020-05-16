Saturday, May 16, 2020  | 22 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan reopens its western border with Afghanistan after 2 months

Posted: May 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Pakistan reopens its western border with Afghanistan after 2 months

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Pakistan government has announced that it has reopened the western border with Afghanistan after keeping it closed for 72 days over fears that traffic would spread the coronavirus.

A notification issued by the Interior Ministry on Saturday said both the Chaman and Torkham borders will remain open for six days a week to resume bilateral trade between the countries.

The border will remain closed for trade on Saturdays, but pedestrian movement will be allowed. Vehicles and people involved in cross-border business have been directed to follow the SOPs to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Pakistan is gradually moving towards resumption of businesses despite increasing cases of the virus. It has partially resumed domestic flight operations, allowed provinces to resume public transport and reopen major shopping malls as well.

The country has recorded nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases and 830 fatalities so far. Doctors warn that the infections will exponentially increase if people don’t remain indoors.

