Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan, Iran army chiefs agree to strengthen border security

Posted: May 12, 2020
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his concern on the recent terrorist attack along the Pakistan-Iran border in which six officers were martyred while speaking to his Iranian counterpart on the phone on Tuesday.

Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Bajwa agreed to enhance security measures on either side of the border.

Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity, said the Pakistani army chief, according to the ISPR.

The two also discussed the COVID-19 situation and the need to improve border terminals to address such issues.

The army chief reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.

