Pak-Afghan trade restored at Chaman border

Pakistan opened on Monday the Chaman border crossing to resume bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

The border crossing was closed more than two months ago in an attempt to contain the coronavirus spread.

A large number of goods transport vehicles started arriving in Chaman after the opening of the border crossing.

The Ministry of Interior had issued a notification of its opening last week.

Pedestrians are restricted to cross the border, while the FIA immigration office there still remains closed.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan has exceeded 40,000. The virus has so far claimed over 800 lives in the country.