Overspeeding accidents on the rise in Karachi’s DHA: traffic police

Road accidents from overspeeding are increasing in Karachi’s DHA day by day.

The Karachi traffic police says at least six people have been killed and eight injured so far this year in accidents in DHA.

This is only the figure for incidents where a case was registered with the police.

“I almost had an accident with a Prado just three to four days ago,” a DHA resident told SAMAA TV.

DHA has more than 300 crossings. Of these, at least 40 have been termed dangerous by the traffic police. This includes the Khayaban-e-Bahria, Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Khayaban-e-Badr and Khayaban-e-Shabaz crossings.