Tuesday, May 26, 2020  | 2 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Overspeeding accidents on the rise in Karachi’s DHA: traffic police

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Overspeeding accidents on the rise in Karachi’s DHA: traffic police

Road accidents from overspeeding are increasing in Karachi’s DHA day by day.

The Karachi traffic police says at least six people have been killed and eight injured so far this year in accidents in DHA.

This is only the figure for incidents where a case was registered with the police.

“I almost had an accident with a Prado just three to four days ago,” a DHA resident told SAMAA TV.

DHA has more than 300 crossings. Of these, at least 40 have been termed dangerous by the traffic police. This includes the Khayaban-e-Bahria, Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Khayaban-e-Badr and Khayaban-e-Shabaz crossings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dha Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.