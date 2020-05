Rain in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Saturday night brought down the heat but also saw electricity feeders in multiple areas tripping.

Many people spent the night without power and were especially annoyed that the power outage lasted till well after sehri.

In several areas, roads were flooded and reports also came in of water entering houses.

Rain was reported in Mianwali, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Shakargarh, Peshawar and Swat, among other areas.