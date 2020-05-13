Over 500 domestic violence cases reported during KP lockdown: official

PTI MPA wants police to protect women, children

During the lockdown, at least 399 cases of violence against women were reported in the province, Naz told SAMAA TV.

Pakistan had imposed a lockdown in the country in March’s last week after spike in the coronavirus infections. The virus has so far killed 765 people in the country.

Ayesha Bano, a member of KP provincial assembly, has written a letter to the KP chief of police to provide protection to the women and kids.

She told SAMAA TV that it is the responsibility of the government and police to protect women and children who have to live with their abusers even after facing violence at home.