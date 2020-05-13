Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Over 500 domestic violence cases reported during KP lockdown: official

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
PTI MPA wants police to protect women, children

Over 500 cases of domestic violence were reported during the ongoing lockdown aimed at curbing the coronavirus, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson Rukhshanda Naz said Wednesday.

During the lockdown, at least 399 cases of violence against women were reported in the province, Naz told SAMAA TV.

Pakistan had imposed a lockdown in the country in March’s last week after spike in the coronavirus infections. The virus has so far killed 765 people in the country.

Ayesha Bano, a member of KP provincial assembly, has written a letter to the KP chief of police to provide protection to the women and kids.

She told SAMAA TV that it is the responsibility of the government and police to protect women and children who have to live with their abusers even after facing violence at home.
