Our health minister works instead of holding pressers: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab says that their health minister is more focused on her job rather than holding press conferences.

He was responding to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s allegations in which he blamed the PPP for the Sindh situation and said the provincial health minister was nowhere to be seen.

Wahab said the Sindh government runs health facilities where people from all over Pakistan are treated.

“The hospitals they talk about, there the people are charged and we do it for free,” he told reporters in Karachi.

He dared the PTI government tell a single facility it established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last seven years, which was at par with Sindh facilities.

“They accuse us of provincialism,” the Sindh government spokesman said. “Ask these champions, if a Thar resident goes to KP for treatment.”

He said the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences is offering free transplants in three departments. “We are proud to be a partner of the SIUT where 8,500 patients are provided dialysis facility.”

He said doing negative propaganda was the real job of the PTI members.