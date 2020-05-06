Opening schools from June 1 doesn’t look possible: education minister

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday he doesn’t think it would be possible for the government to open schools in Sindh from June 1.

The Sindh government had closed the educational institutions in the province in the last week of February a few days after Pakistan’s first coronavirus case was reported in Karachi. By March 12, the government had announced the educational institutions will remain closed till May 30.

“We are planning a meeting of our steering committee for education in the next five or six days,” Saeed Ghani told reporters in Karachi. “We will convene a meeting and then make an announcement whether opening schools from June 1st is possible or not.”

“But it’s my guess that perhaps it won’t be possible for us to open schools from June 1st because of the situation before us,” the education minister added.

The virus has so far killed 157 people in Sindh and the total number of known cases in the province has reached 8,640.