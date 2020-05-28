Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Open public transport immediately: PTI tells Sindh govt

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Open public transport immediately: PTI tells Sindh govt

PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman says the Sindh government is responsible if coronavirus cases increase in the province.

He said the rush on the streets increased because of the timings of shopping malls and markets.

“How many times have we told you: invite the favourites of the public to sit with you, not your own favourites,” Zaman said addressing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at a press conference on Thursday.

He criticised the Sindh government and commented: why doesn’t your brain work? Why can’t you think of the basic things?

Zaman said the government should open public transport immediately and set whatever SOPs it has to. He said if the government tries to extend the lockdown again, he will request the people of Karachi to come out on the streets and protest it.

