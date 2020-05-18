Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Open malls, stop sealing shops: chief justice tells provinces

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Open malls, stop sealing shops: chief justice tells provinces

A woman shopping for Eid on Rawalpindi's Iqbal Road on May 15, 2020. Photo: Online

If all markets have been opened, then it doesn’t make sense that shopping malls should still be close, said Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the suo motu case on the spread of the coronavirus.

The top judge directed all provinces to stop sealing shops over failure to follow SOPs. Explain to the shopkeepers why the SOPs are necessary rather than threatening him, he advised, adding that the authorities should not misbehave with them or ask for bribes. “Small traders may die of hunger if they aren’t allowed to open their shops.”

The shops should also be opened on Saturdays and Sundays because this policy makes no sense, he remarked. “Did the coronavirus tell the authorities that it only affects people on the weekend?”

To this, the Islamabad administration said that they will open all malls in the city.

The Sindh advocate-general told the court that all shops are open except for shopping malls. The Karachi commissioner, on the other hand, said that 70% of the people go to malls for window shopping on the weekend.

The judge said that they shouldn’t be closed because Eid is coming close and many people want to wear new clothes during it.

The Balochistan advocate-general said that there are no shopping malls in the province and all the shops are open there.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, COVID-19, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi, markets, Chamber of commerce, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Usman Buzdar, Usman Dar, Punjab, Malaysia, prisoners, Ertugrul, Murad Saeed, Haleem Adil Shiekh, Nafeesa Shah, Sheikh Rasheed, Railways
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.