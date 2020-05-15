Online taxi services want Sindh government to allow service resumption

The managements of online taxi services have demanded that the Sindh government allow them to resume operations as the coronavirus lockdown has eased.

In a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the management of online cab hailing services assured that drivers will adhere to safety rules. They will wear masks and gloves and use sanitiser, they said.

“Only one person will be allow to travel in a taxi at a time,” the letter stated, adding that maximum two people will be accommodated in an emergency situation.

“The car will be disinfected after every ride,” it added.

The management expressed that because of the shutdown, drivers and other employees of the service were suffering.

Due to the lockdown, taxi services in Sindh have been closed since the last week of March. Public transport has also been shut down.