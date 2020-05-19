Not in a position to open educational institutes: Sindh minister

The Sindh government is not in a position to open educational institutes in the province, Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Tuesday.

Parents will not send their children to schools even if allow them to resume academic activities, Ghani said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Schools and educational institutions were closed across the country as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus in late February.

On the other hand, the Private Schools Association in Karachi insists that schools should be allowed to reopen after Eid.

The association’s president, Tariq Shah, said in a media briefing that since everything else in the country was back on track, schools should also be granted permission to reopen.

“We appeal to the chief justice that a suo moto action should be taken concerning the opening of schools,” he said.

“According to an international study, students between the age of 1 and 17 are less likely to catch the virus because of their strong immunity.”

Shah emphasized there was no point in keeping schools closed as the prime minister has himself said that people now have to live with the virus.