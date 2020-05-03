No secret contacts to be made with govt, says Abbasi

The PML-N leader calls the government a 'circus'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that no secret contacts would be made with the government on national issues.

He was speaking to Samaa TV anchorperson Amber Shamsi on her show Sawal Sunday night.

The PML-N leader was asked about Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed's claims of secret meetings between the government and the opposition.

Rasheed said earlier this week that PPP and PML-N leaders thought they could circumvent NAB laws and evade corruption charges, but this would not happen.

"I have no knowledge, trust me," Abbasi said. "This is not a government but a circus, unfortunately."

He denied talks with anyone at any level. He said any talks with the government would be held openly.

"If [you] want to amend the constitution, bring a bill in the National Assembly," the former premier said. "There we'll talk in front of the whole country."

He said members of the treasury themselves don't know what each one of them is doing.

"The prime minister doesn’t know what the ministers are doing and vice versa," Abbasi said. "One minister accuses another; a weird government it is."

The anchorperson then questioned him about the claims that the opposition was using the 18th Amendment as a bargaining chip for amendments to the NAB law.

"These people are ready to do everything for cheap publicity," Abbasi replied, suggesting the anchorperson to rather inquire Rasheed about it.

"The entire government is in the same state. They make all sorts of statements and later they would take a U-turn."

The PML-N leader further said his party had already presented its recommendations for amendments to the NAB law.

The PML-N suggested that a lawmaker should not be disqualified in case of his conviction from a NAB court until they have the chance to appeal their conviction, he said.

Abbasi said Farooq H Naek sent the bill regarding amendments to the NAB law to the Senate committee, which had already been approved.

If the government is facing difficulties in running the affairs then it should table the bill in the assembly, he added.