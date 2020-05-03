Sunday, May 3, 2020  | 9 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No secret contacts to be made with govt, says Abbasi

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
The PML-N leader calls the government a 'circus'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that no secret contacts would be made with the government on national issues.

He was speaking to Samaa TV anchorperson Amber Shamsi on her show Sawal Sunday night.

The PML-N leader was asked about Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed's claims of secret meetings between the government and the opposition.

Rasheed said earlier this week that PPP and PML-N leaders thought they could circumvent NAB laws and evade corruption charges, but this would not happen.

"I have no knowledge, trust me," Abbasi said. "This is not a government but a circus, unfortunately."

He denied talks with anyone at any level. He said any talks with the government would be held openly.

"If [you] want to amend the constitution, bring a bill in the National Assembly," the former premier said. "There we'll talk in front of the whole country."

He said members of the treasury themselves don't know what each one of them is doing.

"The prime minister doesn’t know what the ministers are doing and vice versa," Abbasi said. "One minister accuses another; a weird government it is."

The anchorperson then questioned him about the claims that the opposition was using the 18th Amendment as a bargaining chip for amendments to the NAB law.

"These people are ready to do everything for cheap publicity," Abbasi replied, suggesting the anchorperson to rather inquire Rasheed about it.

"The entire government is in the same state. They make all sorts of statements and later they would take a U-turn."

The PML-N leader further said his party had already presented its recommendations for amendments to the NAB law.

The PML-N suggested that a lawmaker should not be disqualified in case of his conviction from a NAB court until they have the chance to appeal their conviction, he said.

Abbasi said Farooq H Naek sent the bill regarding amendments to the NAB law to the Senate committee, which had already been approved.

If the government is facing difficulties in running the affairs then it should table the bill in the assembly, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB PML-N shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, NAB, Sheikh Rasheed, Amber Shamsi, Sawal
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.