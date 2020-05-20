Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘No evidence to link MQM founder to Imran Farooq’s murder’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
‘No evidence to link MQM founder to Imran Farooq’s murder’

File photo: AFP

The defence lawyer in the Dr Imran Farooq case concluded his arguments on Wednesday, saying the prosecution doesn’t have any evidence to link MQM founder Altaf Hussain to the murder.

Dr Farooq, a senior MQM leader, was stabbed to death outside his house in London in 2010.

The three accused, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed and Moazzam Ali, had already retracted their confessional statements.

The Federal Investigation Agency had charged Mohsin and Kashif with Dr Farooq’s murder in 2016. Both of them were members of the MQM’s student wing.

In their earlier statements, the two accused had confessed to killing the MQM leader, saying that Dr Farooq was a “potent threat to the leadership of the MQM.”

They, however, backtracked from their statement in April 2019, claiming that they had confessed under duress.

Defence lawyer Mahar Bakhsh told the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that many people were after Dr Farooq because he once had a reward on his head.

He told the judge that his client Mohsin doesn’t has nothing to do with Dr Farooq’s murder. His confessional statement was written by an FIA official and Syed was forced to sign it, he claimed.

The sketch that the investigators made with the help of eyewitnesses doesn’t match with Syed, Bakhsh added.

The FIA prosecutor will present his concluding arguments on Thursday after which the court will reserve its verdict.

In her statement, Dr Farooq’s widow Shumaila had said that she didn’t saw anyone killing her husband, but the neighbours told her that two guys attacked him with a knife and brick.

She had recorded her statement through a video link in February this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
altaf hussain imran farooq
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Altaf Hussain, Imran Farooq, MQM
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
Pakistan receives 99 ventilators from China: NDMA
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors
Mehak Saba donates protective gear to doctors
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.