‘No evidence to link MQM founder to Imran Farooq’s murder’

The defence lawyer in the Dr Imran Farooq case concluded his arguments on Wednesday, saying the prosecution doesn’t have any evidence to link MQM founder Altaf Hussain to the murder.

Dr Farooq, a senior MQM leader, was stabbed to death outside his house in London in 2010.

The three accused, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed and Moazzam Ali, had already retracted their confessional statements.

The Federal Investigation Agency had charged Mohsin and Kashif with Dr Farooq’s murder in 2016. Both of them were members of the MQM’s student wing.

In their earlier statements, the two accused had confessed to killing the MQM leader, saying that Dr Farooq was a “potent threat to the leadership of the MQM.”

They, however, backtracked from their statement in April 2019, claiming that they had confessed under duress.

Defence lawyer Mahar Bakhsh told the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that many people were after Dr Farooq because he once had a reward on his head.

He told the judge that his client Mohsin doesn’t has nothing to do with Dr Farooq’s murder. His confessional statement was written by an FIA official and Syed was forced to sign it, he claimed.

The sketch that the investigators made with the help of eyewitnesses doesn’t match with Syed, Bakhsh added.

The FIA prosecutor will present his concluding arguments on Thursday after which the court will reserve its verdict.

In her statement, Dr Farooq’s widow Shumaila had said that she didn’t saw anyone killing her husband, but the neighbours told her that two guys attacked him with a knife and brick.

She had recorded her statement through a video link in February this year.