No Eid prayers in mosques in Turkey this year: report

All mosques in Turkey will remain closed until May 29 and people won’t be able to offer Eid prayers in mosques this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to Anadolu news agency, Turkey will impose a countrywide curfew during the Eid holidays to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The mosques in Turkey will “gradually” reopen from May 29, President Erdogan said following a cabinet meeting on Monday.

“Turkey is successfully winning the battle against this outbreak,” the president was quoted as saying. He added that the country could adopt stricter measures if there is a spike in the number of infections.

The virus has so far killed 4,171 people in Turkey, while the number of known coronavirus cases in the country has reached 150,593. Of them, 111,577 have fully recovered.