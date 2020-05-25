No Eid holidays for 2,000 Islamabad sanitary workers

More than 2,000 sanitary workers in the capital city of Islamabad did not get a chance to celebrate Eid and enjoy their holidays this year.

All three holidays of the workers this Eid were cancelled by the district administration to ensure that the city remains neat and clean amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar took a round of the city and lauded the effort of the workers. “We have allotted special duties of the sanitation staff in markets and other major roads,” he said.

The workers have been doing both day and night shifts. They say that they have sacrificed their holidays to keep the city clean.

“We want people to keep themselves and their surroundings clean as well so that everyone is protected from COVID-19,” said a sanitary worker.