Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No clear government policy to deal with pandemic: Shahid Khaqan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No clear government policy to deal with pandemic: Shahid Khaqan

Photo: FILE

PML-N lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has asked the government to state its strategy on the coronavirus situation.

The National Assembly session was held on Wednesday to discuss how to deal with the virus.

Abbasi criticised the government for not doing enough and said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statements on the lockdown and Pakistan’s testing capacity were inaccurate.

“The foreign minister is unaware. He said 20,000 tests are being conducted and Pakistan is number 1 in South Asia,” Abbasi said, glancing at his documents to get the exact figures. He said the only 11,848 tests were conducted the previous day, which included random tests.

Pakistan is the world’s only country with random testing, Abbasi said.

He criticised the government for not consulting the Parliament on developing a strategy to cope with the health crisis.

“They remembered parliament after three months […] the prime minister gave 12 speeches, could he not have consulted political leaders?” he inquired.

FaceBook WhatsApp
shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.