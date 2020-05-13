No clear government policy to deal with pandemic: Shahid Khaqan

PML-N lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has asked the government to state its strategy on the coronavirus situation.

The National Assembly session was held on Wednesday to discuss how to deal with the virus.

Abbasi criticised the government for not doing enough and said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statements on the lockdown and Pakistan’s testing capacity were inaccurate.

“The foreign minister is unaware. He said 20,000 tests are being conducted and Pakistan is number 1 in South Asia,” Abbasi said, glancing at his documents to get the exact figures. He said the only 11,848 tests were conducted the previous day, which included random tests.

Pakistan is the world’s only country with random testing, Abbasi said.

He criticised the government for not consulting the Parliament on developing a strategy to cope with the health crisis.

“They remembered parliament after three months […] the prime minister gave 12 speeches, could he not have consulted political leaders?” he inquired.