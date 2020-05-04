Need to lift the coronavirus lockdown, slowly but gradually: PM

We need to start lifting the coronavirus lockdown imposed across the country slowly and gradually to alleviate the economic impact on people, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The poor segment and daily wagers in the economy have immensely suffered because of the lockdown, the premier while briefing the Coronavirus Tiger Force on Monday. Hundreds of people have lost their jobs because of it.

“We know that we have to be careful and adopt a systematic way to ease the lockdown otherwise all our efforts to contain the virus will go in vain,” the premier said.

He pointed out that the Coronavirus Tiger Relief Force will play an important part in implementing this system. “The force will bring a balance between saving people from the virus and protecting them from unemployment and hunger.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the duties of the volunteers registered with the force. “Two days ago, we launched a programme under which we will provide aid to all those people who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus,” he said.

“The Tiger Force’s duty is to identify these people and help them get registered for the programme,” the premier briefed, adding that there were many people who might find it difficult to access the registration web portal. “This is where you come in,” he said.

PM Khan said that the volunteer will monitor the Ehsaas Cash Programme and give government feedback over it. “Everyone in the force has registered themselves voluntarily and no one will be paid, nor will they collect money.”

The prime minister emphasised that another important feature of the Tiger Force was to identify hoarders and profiteers. “If you see hoarding anywhere, don’t take action yourself but tell the administration. They will take action,” he added.

A total number of 739,000 people have registered for the PM’s Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force. The force will be overlooked by a 10-member committee based on district and union councils.

According to Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, other responsibilities of the volunteers will include ration distribution and ensuring provision of essential commodities at utility stores.