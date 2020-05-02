Nawaz Sharif’s surgery postponed due to coronavirus risk

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s heart surgery has been postponed due to the coronavirus risk, his daughter Maryam Nawaz announced on Friday via Twitter.

She said that doctors had declared the former premier a high risk patient, which is why they were taking these precautions.

His treatment is, however, continuing, she wrote, asking people to pray for him.

Nawaz, a three-time premier and founder of the PML-N, is currently in London where he is undergoing treatment. He obtained bail and travelled abroad for treatment in 2019 and has yet to return.

Last week, NAB issued warrants for his arrest in a case involving Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman. He is accused of giving concessions to Rehman on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986, when he was Punjab’s chief minister. NAB has also filed a petition in an accountability court to declare him an absconder in the case.