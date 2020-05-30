Saturday, May 30, 2020  | 6 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif was against nuclear testing: Sheikh Rasheed

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif was against nuclear testing: Sheikh Rasheed

File Photo

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was against conducting nuclear tests in 1998.

“Nawaz and almost his whole cabinet [in 1998] were against conducting the nuclear tests. Raja Zafarul Haq Gauhar Ayub and I were in favour of it,” he told the media in a press conference on Saturday.

Rasheed was a member of the cabinet during PML-N’s government in 1998.

India conducted a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions at the Pokhran in May, 1998, which was soon followed by Pakistan”s tests.

The railways minister warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take strict action against the sugar mafia.

“This country has been looted by Zardaris, Gillanis, and Sharifs. We will not forgive those who damaged Pakistan. I still believe that the corrupt elements will not be pardoned,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 25 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 25 May | Pakistan
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Image of the day: NYTimes front page coronavirus victim list
Image of the day: NYTimes front page coronavirus victim list
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.