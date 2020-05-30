Nawaz Sharif was against nuclear testing: Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was against conducting nuclear tests in 1998.

“Nawaz and almost his whole cabinet [in 1998] were against conducting the nuclear tests. Raja Zafarul Haq Gauhar Ayub and I were in favour of it,” he told the media in a press conference on Saturday.

Rasheed was a member of the cabinet during PML-N’s government in 1998.

India conducted a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions at the Pokhran in May, 1998, which was soon followed by Pakistan”s tests.

The railways minister warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take strict action against the sugar mafia.

“This country has been looted by Zardaris, Gillanis, and Sharifs. We will not forgive those who damaged Pakistan. I still believe that the corrupt elements will not be pardoned,” he said.