NADRA to reopen its offices from May 4

The National Database and Registration Authority has said that it would reopen its offices from May 4.

The government decided to reopen NADRA offices on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM’s aide on poverty alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar had appealed for reopening NADRA offices. The coronavirus relief operation was being affected due to the closure of NADRA offices, according Nishter.

The Ministry of Interior would formulate SOPs regarding NADRA offices.

The ministry had closed down all NADRA offices on March 20 amid growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

NADRA had also extended the expiry date of all CNICs due to expire from September 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.