Nadir Gabol gets pre-arrest bail in lawyer attack case

A District South sessions judge in Karachi approved on Saturday the pre-arrest bail of Nadir Gabol, the son of PPP leader Nabil Gabol, in a case of attacking a lawyer.

He was instructed to submit Rs20,000 surety bond.

The case against him was registered at the Sahil police station on April 29.

Haroon Khan, the lawyer, said that he was riding his motorcycle on April 13 when Nadir hit his him and then fled. Khan slipped because of which he was injured and his vehicle was also damaged.

Nadir, on the other hand, said the petitioner filed a fake case against him. There are no eyewitnesses, he added.