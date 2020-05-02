Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Nadir Gabol gets pre-arrest bail in lawyer attack case

SAMAA | and - Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nadir Gabol gets pre-arrest bail in lawyer attack case

Nabil Gabol (left), Asif Ali Zardari (centre) and Nadir Gabol (right) pose for a picture. Photo: Sardarzada Nadir Nabil Khan Gabol/Facebook

A District South sessions judge in Karachi approved on Saturday the pre-arrest bail of Nadir Gabol, the son of PPP leader Nabil Gabol, in a case of attacking a lawyer.

He was instructed to submit Rs20,000 surety bond.

The case against him was registered at the Sahil police station on April 29.

Haroon Khan, the lawyer, said that he was riding his motorcycle on April 13 when Nadir hit his him and then fled. Khan slipped because of which he was injured and his vehicle was also damaged.

Nadir, on the other hand, said the petitioner filed a fake case against him. There are no eyewitnesses, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Nadir Gabol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.