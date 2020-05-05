Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
NAB to submit reply in laundering case by May 13

Posted: May 5, 2020
An accountability court in Islamabad has given NAB till May 13 to submit its reply in the acquittal plea of former Sindh Bank president Bilal Shaikh.

Judge Azam Khan heard the case on Tuesday.

Shaikh has been accused of causing loss of Rs25 billion to the bank by laundering money.

NAB claimed that he provided loans worth Rs29 billion to the benami properties of Hussain Lawai, a close aide of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. Of the total, Rs4 billion were returned but there is no record of the remaining amount.

MOST READ
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
Shipping containers turned into ICU pods for coronavirus
Punjab to start random COVID-19 testing
 
 
 
 
 
