NAB to submit reply in laundering case by May 13

An accountability court in Islamabad has given NAB till May 13 to submit its reply in the acquittal plea of former Sindh Bank president Bilal Shaikh.

Judge Azam Khan heard the case on Tuesday.

Shaikh has been accused of causing loss of Rs25 billion to the bank by laundering money.

NAB claimed that he provided loans worth Rs29 billion to the benami properties of Hussain Lawai, a close aide of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. Of the total, Rs4 billion were returned but there is no record of the remaining amount.