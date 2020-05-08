NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Cholistan Development Authority case

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in another case relating to the Cholistan Development Authority.

NAB Multan has sent a questionnaire to Shehbaz, which he is to submit by May 18.

NAB had earlier launched a new inquiry against the Pakistan Muslim League president over allegedly making illegal allotments in Cholistan Development Authority.

The anti-graft watchdog’s investigators had started collecting evidence of the illegal allotments.

On December 3 last year, the executive board of NAB had given approval to file six new corruption references, including an inquiry against Shehbaz in the Cholistan Development Authority case.