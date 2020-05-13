NAB summons Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for questioning

NAB Rawalpindi has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The bureau says it has new evidence against him. His stance on the matter will be heard before a new supplementary reference is filed against him.

NAB has summoned the former premier on the basis of “secret transactions” conducted via his accounts. The bureau says money was transferred to the accounts of Abbasi’s family members, including his son Abdullah Khaqan.

His son has also been asked to present himself before the bureau.

Abbasi is already being investigated in the LNG terminal contract case and spent several months in NAB custody.