NAB prepares Rs7b corruption reference against Sharif family

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has prepared a new reference against the Sharif family in which Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been named together for the first time.

A bureau representative said that the Sharif family has been accused of laundering Rs7 billion. They have named 16 people in the case, and there are 100 witnesses and four approvers.

Ahad Cheema, Nusrat Shehbaz, Hasan Nawaz, and Hussain Nawaz have been named in the investigation too.

The bureau is accepted to present the reference before NAB chairperson who will then approve it.