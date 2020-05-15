NAB begins investigation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s assets

The National Accountability Bureau has started the investigating assets of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan. It has also summoned the records of land owned by six members of his family.

The district collector has been instructed to submit records of all the assets owned by the minister. He was also questioned about the lands bought and sold under Sarwar and his daughter’s names.

According to the bureau, an investigation will begin after the minister submits the required documents.

Separately, NAB Chairperson Javed Iqbal addressed officers through a video link conference and told them to take strict action against corruption and nepotism.

The bureau has recovered Rs328 billion in stolen funds so far. Its new laboratory established in Islamabad has helped increase the pace of investigations.