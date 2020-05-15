Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB begins investigation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s assets

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
NAB begins investigation of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s assets

Photo: APP

The National Accountability Bureau has started the investigating assets of Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan. It has also summoned the records of land owned by six members of his family.

The district collector has been instructed to submit records of all the assets owned by the minister. He was also questioned about the lands bought and sold under Sarwar and his daughter’s names.

According to the bureau, an investigation will begin after the minister submits the required documents.

Separately, NAB Chairperson Javed Iqbal addressed officers through a video link conference and told them to take strict action against corruption and nepotism.

The bureau has recovered Rs328 billion in stolen funds so far. Its new laboratory established in Islamabad has helped increase the pace of investigations.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ghulam Sarwar Khan NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Ghulam Sarwar Khan, federal minister, aviation, Islamabad, NAB, corruption, illegal assets, family, daughter, nepotism
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.