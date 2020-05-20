Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB approves inquiry against Zardari’s political secretary for ‘authority misuse’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
NAB approves inquiry against Zardari’s political secretary for ‘authority misuse’

File photo

NAB has approved an inquiry against PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s political secretary Rukhsana Bangash and an investigation against JUI-F’s Akram Khan Durrani for alleged misuse of authority.

The decision was reached in a meeting of the bureau’s executive board headed by chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday.

NAB approved one reference, three inquiries and three investigations in the meeting. The reference will be filed against Foreign Ministry officials who are accused of corruption and selling the Pakistan Embassy building in Jakarta.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Ali Zardari NAB PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, COVID-19, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi, markets, Chamber of commerce, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Usman Buzdar, Usman Dar, Punjab, Malaysia, prisoners, Ertugrul, Murad Saeed, Haleem Adil Shiekh, Nafeesa Shah, Sheikh Rasheed, Railways
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.