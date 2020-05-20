NAB approves inquiry against Zardari’s political secretary for ‘authority misuse’

NAB has approved an inquiry against PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s political secretary Rukhsana Bangash and an investigation against JUI-F’s Akram Khan Durrani for alleged misuse of authority.

The decision was reached in a meeting of the bureau’s executive board headed by chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday.

NAB approved one reference, three inquiries and three investigations in the meeting. The reference will be filed against Foreign Ministry officials who are accused of corruption and selling the Pakistan Embassy building in Jakarta.