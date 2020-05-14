Murder section added to Karachi kidnapping case after bodies found

The Karachi police have added the murder section to the kidnapping case of two boys who were found dead in a broken down car on Wednesday.

The police said that the medical report has revealed that the boys died because of head injuries, adding that they have been murdered.

Their bodies were found in a car in Nusrat Bhutto Colony. The boys were identified as two-year-old Obaid and four-year-old Muhammad Danish. They went missing on May 10 while playing on the street outside their house. A kidnapping case was registered the next day.

The family, who lives in Abdur Rehman Goth, has said that they didn’t have any enemies.

The police have conducted a forensic test of the car and sent it to a chemical examiner.