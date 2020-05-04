Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

MQM-P, JI back calls to reopen businesses in Sindh

Posted: May 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
MQM-P, JI back calls to reopen businesses in Sindh

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami backed on Monday traders’ demand to reopen businesses in Sindh.

MQM-P deputy convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his party fully supports all demands by traders.

He demanded the centre and the Sindh government immediately accede to their demands. The statement came after a meeting between traders and MQM-P leaders in Karachi.

The MQM-P convener said his party would not do politics on the issue of coronavirus pandemic. He, however, vowed to stand by the trade fraternity for the resolution of their issues.

Siddiqui also demanded the government reduce the power tariff in accordance with the drop in oil prices.

“K-Electric’s bullying would not be tolerated,” he said. “It must mend its ways.”

Meanwhile, the JI announced that it was launching a campaign to get businesses in Sindh reopened.

The JI will hold a demonstration along with the trade fraternity at the Five Star Chowrangi at 3pm on Tuesday, said its Karachi chapter leader Naeemur Rehman.

He demanded the centre and the Sindh government adopt a clear policy towards restoration of business activities, instead of playing the blame game.

“The Sindh government must announce reopening of businesses in Karachi from Tuesday,” Rehman said.

“If businesses were not reopened, then the protest campaign would be initiated.”

Mehmood Hamid, a representative of the trade fraternity, thanked JI for adopting a clear approach in this regard.

He urged the Sindh government not to humiliate businesspersons and demanded an end to the arrests of traders.

RELATED STORIES
 

