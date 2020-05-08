Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

MQM-P delegates to discuss lockdown, traders’ issues with Sindh CM

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
MQM-P delegates to discuss lockdown, traders’ issues with Sindh CM

Photo: Samaa Digital

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday, the party said in a statement.

The delegation will comprise Khawaja Izhar, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed.

MQM-P members will apprise the chief minister of the reservations of and losses suffered by the trade fraternity due to the ongoing lockdown, according to the statement.

They will present traders’ suggestions and SOPs to the chief minister with regard to restoration of business activities.

The issues faced by the people at hospitals and the matter of insufficient protective equipment available to doctors will also be taken up at the meeting, it added.

Traders in Karachi announced earlier this week they will resume their businesses in Sindh from 15th Ramazan.

The province has been under a lockdown due to an outbreak of coronavirus since March 23.

The number of known cases has exceeded 8,000, while the virus has so far claimed 148 lives in Sindh.

