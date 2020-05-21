MQM-P accuses Sindh govt of moving Hyderabad ventilators to Larkana

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has accused the Sindh government of moving ventilators from Hyderabad hospitals to Larkana.

Speaking at a press conference, the MQM-P convener blamed the provincial government for missing ventilators in Karachi too.

He described the provincial public service commission as “Sindhi public service commission”.

Reached for comment, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said it wasn’t his job to give away jobs.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah denied the allegations, saying Siddiqui was exhausted because of fasting.