Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Most Rajanpur residents consuming polluted water during Ramazan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Punjab city has population of around 700,000

A shortage of clean water in most of Rajanpur has forced residents to use polluted canal water during Ramazan. The Punjab city has population of around 700,000.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Sunday, a resident of Hajipur, one of the areas where people are forced to drink the contaminated water, appealed the authorities to look into the matter.

"All we ask for is the supply of clean water," he said. "We are forced to drink this water and use it for ablutions during Ramazan."

The residents were being supplied clean water from a canal set up by a Dubai-based NGO, but that supply has come to a halt now.

People consuming the water are contracting illnesses like diarrhea, hepatitis and other harmful diseases.
