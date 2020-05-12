MNA Ali Wazir tests positive for coronavirus

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement MNA Ali Wazir has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was confirmed by fellow lawmaker from Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar, on Twitter Monday.

“PTM’s leader and our friend @Aliwazirna50 has been tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Dawar.

He said Wazir is taking the necessary precautions and is fine for now. “We request everyone to please remember him in your prayers,” he said.

The two MNAs, who are members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, were arrested last year over their alleged involvement in an attack on a Pakistan Army check-post in North Waziristan’s Kharqamar. They were released after the Peshawar High Court approved their bail in September 2019.