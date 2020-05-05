Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Met department forecasts heatwave in Karachi on May 6, 7

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mercury likely to touch up to 40 degrees Celsius

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in Karachi on May 6 and May 7.

The mercury is likely to touch up to 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday, Met department’s director Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV.

Hot winds blowing from the desert areas in the northwest of the country will cause a rise in the temperature in Karachi, the department had said in a statement a few days ago.

Doctors have advised people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heatwave.

Dr Seemin Jamali, the JPMC executive director, told SAMAA TV that people should wear light dresses and they should not unnecessarily leave their homes, especially from 10am to 4pm.
