Medical professionals to get one month’s salary as bonus

The Sindh health ministry has decided to pay one month’s basic salary as a bonus to medical professionals in the province, the Pakistan Paediatric Association said in a statement Friday.

The PPA said that it suggested that government pay an extra allowance of Rs1,000 to doctors and Rs500 per day to nurses who are treating the patients of coronavirus.

The decisions were taken in a meeting between Sindh Health Minister Dr Azara Pechuhu and a delegation of the PPA.

According to a press release issued by the PPA, the provincial health care commission has been told to ensure that salaries of medical professional are not deducted.

“If a doctor is affected by COVID-19, he will be allowed treatment at any designated private hospital and expenses will be borne by the government of Sindh,” the press release said.

The paramedics and doctors who lost their lives to coronavirus will be given Shuhada package which will be announced soon.