Mandi Bahauddin driver robbed, shot dead by unknown dacoits

A driver supplying medicine was robbed and then shot dead by dacoits in Mandi Bahauddin’s Chillianwala on Saturday.

According to the police, unidentified men on a motorbike stopped the car and tried to rob it upon which the driver, identified as Mohammad Khan, protested.

“They opened fire at Khan and he died on spot,” a police officer said. The suspects fled the crime scene after taking Rs450,000 from the car.

Khan used to work at a medicine supplying company. His body has been released after medical examinations.

The police have collected evidence from the crime site. Saddar Circle DSP Abraiz Abbasi has said that special teams have been formed so that the criminals are arrested as soon as possible.