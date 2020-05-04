Man selling kites online arrested in Karachi's North Nazimabad,

The Karachi police apprehended on Sunday 23 men for selling and flying kites. One of the suspect, who was arrested from North Nazimabad, was selling them online.

According to West DIG Asim Qaimkhani, the arrests were made in Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and North Karachi. More than 10,000 kites and chemical-laced strings (manjha) were confiscated.

An Orangi Town factory manufacturing kite strings was sealed and its owner was also arrested.

The police reportedly swung into action after a kite string slit a four-year-old’s neck on Saturday in Nazimabad. The DIG had suspended the Gulbahar SHO over the incident.